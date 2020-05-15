Telangana

State government to launch intensive sanitation drive

Chief Minister directs officials to take steps to stop spread of seasonal diseases

Notwithstanding the poor financial health of the State government in view of the ongoing lockdown, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Finance Department to ensure that there was no dearth of funds for an intensive sanitation drive in towns and villages and other essential services.

Mr. Rao asked the Finance Department to release funds for the purpose for June as the same was already done for February to May, a release said after he chaired a high-level meeting to discuss action taken to check spread of COVID 19, implementation of lockdown and seasonal diseases.

He instructed the government machinery to carry out sanitation drive in towns and villages to ensure that the seasonal diseases did not spread. Sodium hypochlorite should be sprayed five times a month. It should be taken up twice before May-end and five times in June. The habitation should be cleared of garbage and fogging taken up to eliminate mosquitoes. It will help in checking spread of coronavirus and seasonal diseases.

Mr. Rao wanted the mayors and municipal chairpersons as also other elected representatives in towns and villages to take an active part in the drive. They should sensitise public to work with the government in its endeavour. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao should hold video conference to monitor the situation.

As the neighbourhood clinics (basti dawakakhanas) worked effectively, he asked Mr. Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender to open 45 more of them in Hyderabad. Presently, there were 123 clinics in the city.

He also ordered launch of `Haritha Haaram’ programme of green belt improvement across the State from June 20.

