State government sets 6 p.m. deadline for RTC crew to report

The State government has set 6 p.m. deadline for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) crew to report for duty on Saturday, failing which they will be considered as giving up their jobs voluntarily.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting late on Friday night with the three-member committee of the government that negotiated with RTC unions to avert the strike.

A release later said it was decided not to take back under any circumstances the employees who did not report by 6 p.m and extend personal security and job security for those who turned up. “There will not be any more talks with the unions. With this, the three-member committee stands dissolved”. The government appointed Mr. Sandeep Sultania as the Transport Commissioner, replacing Mr. Sunil Sharma who was holding full additional charge of the post while being Principal Secretary of transport, roads and buildings.

Mr. Rao huddled into the meeting immediately on his return from New Delhi where he called on the Prime Minister. The committee briefed him about the outcome of its talks with the unions. Mr. Rao was informed by the members that the government was prepared to consider the demands of the unions but they would have nothing of it. The meeting expressed anguish that the festival rush for Dasara and Batukamma would have generated revenue to some extent for the corporation to overcome its deep financial crisis. But, the unions called for the strike at a time when the corporation would be further doomed.

Mr. Rao asked officials to deal with the strike as per law. He urged employees not to put their jobs at risk of losing by getting swayed by the unions. The government took several steps to bail out the corporation but it was the employees who tried to damage it. He enquired from the officials on the alternative arrangements and was told that the corporation had a fleet of 10,000 buses, of which 2,100 buses were hired. As 5,000 temporary drivers had come forward to run the buses during the strike, there was scope to operate about 7,000 buses. Another 2,600 buses could be hired to replace buses which had overshot their mileage limits. The buses could be taken on hire from other States and the operations of autorickshaws, jeeps and other private vehicles allowed liberally to minimise the impact of strike. A 25 per cent concession could be extended in permit fee for private vehicles. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has said that the RTC crew who went on strike will be dismissed from service if they did not report for duty by 6 p.m. on Saturday. Mr Kumar convened a press conference late on Friday night after the CM’s meeting with the three-member committee. Accusing unions of indulging in ‘blackmail’ ahead of Dasara season, he sounded final warning for employees to report for duty by 6 p.m.