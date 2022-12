December 22, 2022 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday held a zoom meeting with senior officials of the department for an update on the new variant of COVID.

A release said Mr. Rao reviewed with officials the preparedness of the department to face the threat He asked them send the samples of COVID positive cases for genome sequencing to Gandhi Hospital.