State government may take up components listed in SRDP Phase-II

The ruling Congress government is reportedly exploring the possibility of taking up the components listed as part of the Phase-II of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the flagship project of the earlier Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Amrapali Kata, on Wednesday inspected and reviewed various infrastructural works listed as part of Phase-II of SRDP in the Charminar zone.

They include the proposed flyovers near Hafiz Baba Nagar junction, and at Bandlaguda junction, and the down ramp at Owaisi Junction.

Inspecting the flyover works from Aramghar to Zoo Park, Ms. Kata directed the Town Planning officials to clear the encroachments and complete the project by acquiring the properties. She asked the Projects wing officials to expedite preparation of the DPRs and cost estimates for the proposed flyover and road expansion works.

The works proposed also include expansion of roads from Bangalore National Highway to Shastripuram Junction, and from Shastripuram Junction to Engine Bowli to 100 feet, expansion of road from Azeem Hotel to Church Gate to 80 feet, and from Chandrayangutta crossroads to Barkas road to 60 feet, and form Lucky Star Hotel to Hafiz Baba Nagar to 60/40 feet. Also included is the road expansion work from Bandlaguda to Errakunta.

SRDP, under which flyovers, underpasses and RUBs have been constructed across the city, was hugely popular with the city residents and one of the reasons why the BRS swept majority of the constituencies within the GHMC during the Assembly elections.

Just before elections were announced, the BRS government had announced Phase-II components of the SRDP. Officials under the condition of anonymity informed that the current government is perusing the projects in order to take a decision about the same.