State government launches comprehensive household survey

Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar warned the opposition parties with legal action in case they create hurdles for the comprehensive household survey which was launched across the State on Wednesday.

I urge the opposition not to create needless fear among people about the survey, and to give constructive suggestions and advice instead, Mr. Prabhakar said while officially inaugurating the programme at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s head office.

The survey to be conducted up to November 30, will prove to be a model for the entire country, he said, and asked people not to nurture any apprehension about the same.

The survey is being taken up to assess the social, economic, political, caste and educational status of all households across the State.

As part of the survey, households will affixed a sticker during the first round, after collecting information from the head of the family. Starting from November 9, the survey forms will be filled up comprehensively with all the details.

Each enumerator has been allocated 150 households, and there will be supervisors overseeing the enumerators’ work.

For the survey of 29,58,277 households in GHMC’s limits, a total 20,920 enumerators and 1,728 supervisors have been deployed.

The information being collected would help the government to serve justice to all sections of the society in future, Mr. Prabhakar said, and sought support from the society, NGOs, caste associations and political parties.

The Minister distributed the survey kits, including pen, pad, pencil, sharpener, CD writer and guidance booklet to the enumerators.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty and other officials from the GHMC attended the programme.