State government has no intention to fill its coffers: KCR

CM holds meeting with public representatives of municipalities and Mayors

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked public representatives and officials to work round-the-clock for the strict implementation of the recent legislations enacted by the State government as they were people-centric and aimed at their welfare.

At a meeting with public representatives of municipalities and Mayors of various other municipal corporations, Mr. Rao said the objective of the legislations is to see that the poor do not suffer in the deliverables of the government. The fruits of the legislations should go up to the last mile, he said.

He asked the participants at the meeting to involve themselves at the grassroots level in the online registration of non-agriculture properties like plots, flats and houses.

As part of revolutionary administrative reforms in the State, the government had enacted several legislations for effective use of people for decades. However, the poor should not be adversely affected in the implementation of the Acts, he said.

Mr. Rao said the government has no intention of filling its purse with money collected from poor through regularisation of lands.

He asked officials to prepare solutions for problems faced by people in regard to lands and properties before the Dharani portal becomes fully operational. The government would solve all problems linked to residential premises and construction sites which piled up for several decades, Mr. Rao said.

Apprehensions

In the initial days of formation of Telangana, people expressed severe apprehensions that land rates will drop. But, the steps taken by government saw to it that the rates of both agricultural and non-agriculture lands peaked. Good governance led to decline in land disputes, land grabbing, harassment and other related anti-social activities, he said.

He expressed confidence that the government's aim to put the poor high in the priority list would be fulfilled when Dharani portal becomes operational. There will be total protection and security to the properties of the poor. Hutments in urban slums will be replaced by buildings and dwelling houses, he said.

In the interaction that followed with the participants, some of them praised Mr.Rao for his insight into problems of rural and urban areas. The meeting was attended by Ministers and MLAs, including those from Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others senior officials were also present.