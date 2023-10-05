State government employees among 488 picked up for sexual harassment

October 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the midst of Ganesh installation, pandal hopping and immersion festivities, the She Teams of Hyderabad police nabbed 488 individuals who were teasing and harassing women between September 18 and September 28.

A total of 122 individuals were booked under petty cases and were produced before court, where they were sentenced to undergo six to three days of conviction. Meanwhile, in 111 cases, the perpetrators were warned and counselled and cases are pending against 255 individuals who are to be produced before the court.

The individuals were caught red handed at Bada Ganesh, NTR Marg, Tank Bund, Khairatabad. “The respondents are from different professions such as auto drivers, private employees and even government employees, who were harassing women by touching them inappropriately, passing lewd comments and gestures,” added the officials.

The She Teams officials had deployed police in mufti to observe the Ganesh pandals and the other crowded areas during the Ganesh festivities of 2023. “Special focus was kept near the Ganesh pandals and in the queue lines, where the individuals were caught red handed with video evidence while indulging in obscene acts, touching or following women inappropriately,” said the officials.

The She Teams are a call or click away and any complaint related to harassment or teasing may be shared with Hyderabad City Police Whatsapp number – 9490616555 or dial 100 in case of emergency.

