State government buys ₹11,000 crore worth paddy

HYDERABAD

26 December 2020 01:22 IST

Amount to be credited into the accounts of farmers

The State government has purchased 40.06 lakh tonnes of paddy grown in last kharif worth ₹ 11,000 crore from 9.18 lakh farmers.

The purchases were made at minimum support price at 6,441 procurement centres. They included 14.81 lakh tonnes of fine variety and 25.25 lakh tonnes of raw rice.

Gunny bags

About 15 crore gunny bags were placed at the disposal of procurement centres, a release of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said.

The sale amount will be credited to the bank accounts of farmers in three or four days.

Mr. Kamalakar said private persons and traders purchased 25 lakh tonnes of fine variety of paddy at rates in excess of MSP.

About ten lakh tonnes of paddy was yet to be lifted from procurement centres.

Toll free number

A toll free number 180042500333 was set up to address grievances of farmers in case they had any difficulty in selling their produce. Tokens indicating the date allotted to them for sale were issued to farmers.