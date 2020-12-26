State government buys ₹11,000 crore worth paddy

The State government has purchased 40.06 lakh tonnes of paddy grown in last kharif worth ₹ 11,000 crore from 9.18 lakh farmers.
The purchases were made at minimum support price at 6,441 procurement centres. They included 14.81 lakh tonnes of fine variety and 25.25 lakh tonnes of raw rice.
Gunny bags
About 15 crore gunny bags were placed at the disposal of procurement centres, a release of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said.
The sale amount will be credited to the bank accounts of farmers in three or four days.
Mr. Kamalakar said private persons and traders purchased 25 lakh tonnes of fine variety of paddy at rates in excess of MSP.
About ten lakh tonnes of paddy was yet to be lifted from procurement centres.
Toll free number
A toll free number 180042500333 was set up to address grievances of farmers in case they had any difficulty in selling their produce. Tokens indicating the date allotted to them for sale were issued to farmers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath