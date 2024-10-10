GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State gets ₹3,745 crore tax devolution from the Centre  

Centre says release included one advance instalment in view of the festive season

Published - October 10, 2024 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Government has released ₹3,745 crore tax devolution to the State on Thursday.

The release comes as a breather to the government which is struggling hard to raise resources required to meet its immediate financial commitments. The amount forms part of the tax devolution of ₹1.78 lakh crore released to the State governments. The Centre said the release was against the normal devolution of ₹89,086 crore and it included one advance instalment in addition to the regular instalment due in October.

The release was in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable States to accelerate capital spending and also finance their development/welfare related expenditure, the Centre said. The release of funds comes at a time when tax revenue of the State has not been up to the expected levels. Revenue receipts from several departments by August end have been less than 40 per cent of the targets set for them for the financial year while the committed expenditure in the form of interest payment, salaries and pensions was much higher.

