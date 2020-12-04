State gears up to host 80 diplomats on Dec. 9

The city is all set to host a big delegation of foreign dignitaries on December 9 to familiarise themselves with the COVID-19 vaccine development being undertaken here.
The visit forms part of External Affairs Ministry's efforts to familiarise the ambassadors and high commissioner's of around 80 countries about some key research and development activities being done in the country. The team is expected to visit the facilities of Bharat Biotech International and Biological E Limited where work on the COVID-19 vaccine is under progress.
COVID-19 protocols
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presided over a meeting with an advance team including Chief of Protocol Nagesh Singh and other senior officials on Friday to discuss the arrangements that should be made in connection with the high profile visit. The officials were asked to make foolproof arrangements duly following COVID-19 protocols during the visit.
He wanted five well equipped buses along with a special medical team to be put in place.
Presentation
A presentation should be made to showcase the State's potential in production and supply of the vaccine incorporating the Pharma City and Genome Valley, he said.
