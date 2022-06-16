State gears up for virtual meet on AP Bhavan  

Union Ministry convened the meeting after deferring it twice

The State Government is engaged in finalising its stand on the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan located in New Delhi between the two successor Telugu States Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ahead of the virtual meeting convened by the Union Home Ministry on Friday.

The meeting was convened by the Dispute Resolution sub-committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry to resolve pending issues between the two States with focus on division of AP Bhavan. Division of Schedule IX institutions, division of Singareni Collieries Company Limited and its subsidiary AP Heavy Machinery Engineering Limited and apportionment of institutions not mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 also form part of the agenda of the meeting that has been deferred twice.

The State Government was against bifurcation of AP Bhavan as it was Nizam’s property and solely belonged to Telangana. But the Union Government has clarified that the asset located outside the State should be divided between the two States in line with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 which specifically states that assets located outside the erstwhile united State should be divided between the two States in 58:42 ratio on the basis of population.

The neighbouring AP Government has submitted two proposals relating to bifurcation from its side, but Telangana is yet to submit its proposals. “Not yet finalised. It is under examination,” was how a senior official responded when asked whether the State had submitted any proposals to the Union Government. Senior officials said following the proposals submitted by AP, they had visited AP Bhavan and examined them “on ground”.

According to the proposals submitted by the AP Government, it would get 11.32 acres of land and Telangana would get 8.41 acres if the property was divided in the ratio of 58:42. The 20-acre site with several buildings valued at ₹7,110 crore and the share of AP’s land would be ₹4,146 crore while that of Telangana would be ₹2,963 crore.