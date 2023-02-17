State gearing up to present strong case in support of its stand on pending bifurcation issues

February 17, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government is gearing up to present strong arguments on the State’s stand on pending bifurcation issues as well as river water sharing, including construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy and Nakkalagandi lift irrigation projects across Krishna river.

The development follows a letter addressed by the Inter State Council Secretariat recently asking the State to provide updated status/follow up action taken on the pending issues so that they could be incorporated in the agenda of the next (13th) meeting of the standing committee of Southern Zonal Council likely to be held in April. The Secretariat has listed out the two irrigation projects as well as ₹6,015 crore dues payable to AP by Telangana, division of Schedule IX and X institutions, cash credit dues between civil supplies corporations of the two States and division of properties of AP Bhavan among the pending issues.

The division of AP Bhavan between the two successor States has been mentioned under the resolved issues category after the Telangana Government assured the previous SZC meeting held in Thiruvanantapuram that the issue would be resolved amicably. The AP Government said three options – two suggested by AP and one suggested by Telangana - were under consideration and AP was open to any of these options and requested that the division be made on the basis of population ratio.

The main contentious issue, however, pertains to the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy and Nakkalagandi lift irrigation projects by the Telangana Government, which asserted that it was using the surplus waters as permitted by the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal I award. All issues of water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were being deliberated upon by the KWDT-II and the Telangana Government would abide by any decision taken by the tribunal.

The Karnataka Government, however, raised objections, claiming that Telangana was not entitled to lift surplus waters as it was not the lowest riparian State post bifurcation. The State also cited a Supreme Court order directing that no permanent large-scale projects be taken up using surplus waters.

The Andhra Pradesh Government on its part contended that the AP Reorganisation Act did not make mention of the two lift irrigation projects, intended to lift 120 tmcft of water from Krishna river, as ongoing projects. Citing that Telangana was already lifting 200 tmcft of water from Godavari to Krishna, AP said being the lowest riparian State, it would have most of the problems that would occur in future. The neighbouring State conveyed its objections to these projects until such time that proper clearances were obtained and provisions made accordingly.