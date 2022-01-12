State gearing up to introduce new comprehensive sports policy

The State Government is gearing up to introduce a new sports policy for encouraging different sports activities with special focus on promoting swimming and other sports in rural areas.

A Cabinet sub-committee comprising Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, V. Srinivas Goud and P. Sabita Indra Reddy in addition to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held detailed review on the salient features of the draft sports policy on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao lamented that there were no playgrounds in the educational institutions across the GHMC limits and students were herded into classes. “How can the students be fit and active without basic exercises like jogging and walking?”

Accordingly, steps should be taken to set up grounds and stadia wherever feasible and the government could consider providing financial incentives department wise for promoting such activities. These activities could be incorporated in the works being taken up under Palle and Pattana Pragati programmes launched for comprehensive development of rural and urban areas.

In this context, the Minister said Odisha government had successfully created sports infrastructure and a delegation of officials could go to the State on a study tour. Similarly, in cities like Ahmedabad, infrastructure was created, but with focus entirely on cricket. Officials concerned should focus on development of hockey, cricket and other sports for preparing a model while equal focus should be on para athletics.

The meeting resolved to take the measures discussed to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who was of the view that encouragement of good coaches would augur well for helping budding sportsmen to hone their skills.It was also resolved to prepare a draft policy incorporating necessary changes in the next meeting and secure approval of the Cabinet before the next Assembly session.

‘Rehabilitation centres’

Minister K.T. Rama Rao expressed concern that though there were associations for all games including a State Olympic Association, no one knew what their functions were. “The posts in these associations have become political rehabilitation centres. There should be no political interference in sports and I am prepared to quit from the sports posts I am holding,” Mr. Rama Rao asserted.

He recalled allocation of seven acre land for snookers in Nanakramguda and said lands allotted for sports promotion were being misused by some private individuals. Officials should take steps to reclaim such lands and ensure that they were used for promotion of sports.