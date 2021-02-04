State gains under PMJVK scheme

Minister tells Chevella MP in a reply in the Lok Sabha

Telangana State has benefitted from the education projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), aimed at betterment of minority communities, with 47 residential schools, 8 hostels and 4 school buildings sanctioned in the last three years at a total cost of ₹976.20 crore.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi revealed this in the Lok Sabha on Thursday responding to a question raised by Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy. The Minister said out of the ₹ 976.20 crore the Central government share is ₹585.72 crore. He said among the 47 residential schools 26 are for girls and 21 are for boys. Among the 8 hostels four each are for boys and girls.

The PMJVK is implemented in 1,300 identified Minority Concentration Areas (MCAs) of the country with the objective of developing socio-economic assets and basic amenities for improving quality of life of the people living in these areas. Telangana is also a big part of the MCAs.