State Formation Day to miss splendour of past

The grand gala time of the previous years associated with the State Formation Day celebrations will be missing on Sunday as the government has decided to make it a simple affair in the confines of Public Gardens here and headquarters of the 33 districts.

There were two reasons for the government to observe restraint, one the extended spell of election code on account of polls to rural local bodies up to June 8 and, two, the heat wave conditions forcing postponement of reopening of schools. It was felt no celebrations were complete without the participation of school children. In summary, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will pay tributes to the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park and proceed to the Public Gardens on the other side of the road to unfurl the national flag to the accompaniment of police band and deliver his address.

No parade

There will be no parade by police contingents as at Parade Grounds in the past four years nor even distribution of awards of excellence to persons from different fields. The same will be followed in the district headquarters towns.

Strangely, the government has also cancelled presentation of awards for distinguished service to personnel of police and other departments which was scheduled in the evening. The reason that was attributed was that Mr. Rao was scheduled to attend the Iftaar hosted by the government at Lal Bahadur Stadium around the time.

The action packed State Formation Day celebrations were spread over seven days in the first year (2015) but restricted to three days in the subsequent years. The cultural content of these programmes was sought to be retained in a three-day schedule this time also but limited to Ravindra Bharati auditorium alone in the State capital.

No shows

Otherwise, an aviation sport — para-motoring — was the highlight at Bison Polo Grounds here from June 3 to 5 last year. It featured flag towing, flower shower and joy rides. Ten expert pilots who represented the country in the world para-motoring championship in Thailand were involved in the shows.

With Hussainsagar lake as the centre of attraction, the government organised Kala Jathas with cultural troupes comprising a thousand artistes from Lumbini Park to People’s Plaza where a food festival treated visitors in the previous years. Three-D maps of historic structures were also displayed at State Art Gallery but all that will be missing. The withdrawal of felicitation and State-level awards at ₹ 1,00,116 each for 50 persons and district-level awards in the same categories at ₹ 51,116 each were perhaps a major disappointment to outstanding personalities in various fields.