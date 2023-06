June 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Friday observed Telangana State Formation Day, with Justice P. Naveen Rao unfurling the national flag on the HC premises. Perini Natyam and Jaya Jayostu (a fusion dance form) were organised as part of the celebrations. Judges of the HC, Advocate General B.S. Prasad, Deputy Solicitor General of India G. Praveen Kumar, Telangana Bar Council chairman A. Narsimha Reddy, HC Bar Association president Palle Nageshwara Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.