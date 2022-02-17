State for early settlement of dispute relating to cash balances, bank deposits

Issue figures in the meeting convened by MHA

Telangana Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao demanded that monies which were due from AP be settled immediately and payment be made. He was explaining the State’s stand related to division of cash balance and bank deposits between the two States.

He said in case of Central sector schemes, an amount of ₹495.21 crore is due for more than seven years. The AP government had agreed and given an undertaking for payment of amount spend on common institutions like High Court and Raj Bhavan to the tune of ₹315.76 crore.

Even the amounts accepted as the share of building and other construction workers welfare board, labour welfare fund of ₹464.39 crore and resumption of net credit carried forward of ₹208.24 crore were not paid. The MHA joint secretary suggested that Telangana send the details of cash balances and bank deposits receivable from AP.

A broad agreement was reached in case of cash credit relating to the civil supplies corporation where in Telangana expressed its willingness to repay the principal amount of ₹354.08 crore. However, the AP government was requested to give an undertaking that AP would transfer the Telangana’s share of subsidy as and when it was received from the Centre.