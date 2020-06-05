State focus on green zones in rural areas: CS

After taking steps for improving lung space through green belts in urban areas, the State government has focused its attention on improving green zones in the rural areas.

The government has accordingly decided to encourage setting up and maintenance of parks in the villages besides ensuring that there is no slackening in works relating to sanitation at the grass root level. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the government was releasing ₹308 crore to gram panchayats every month in spite of the financial constraints it faced due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Chief Secretary conducted surprise inspections to review the progress of works launched during two phases of Palle Pragati, aimed at putting in place the required basic infrastructure in villages. Accompanied by senior bureaucrats Sandeep Kumar Sultania and M. Raghunandan Rao, he visited few villages in Kamareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts on Friday.

Mr. Somesh Kumar inspected the ongoing works relating to sanitation in villages, setting up of dump yards, burial grounds/graveyards (Vaikunta Dhaamalu) and nurseries. The surprise visit follows the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to constantly monitor the progress of works taken up during Palle Pragati, one of the government’s flagship programmes.

The Chief Secretary inspected the construction of Rythu Vedika and steps taken to provide drinking water to all households of Tirumanpalli and Gargul villages in Kamareddy district and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the works. He enquired about the measures that had been taken for taking up sowing up crops after the onset of the monsoon.

The government had initiated the Palle Pragati programme for ensuring that each village has tractor, tanker, nursery and burial ground/graveyard in the interests of the residents. It was decided to periodically review the progress of various works taken up under Palle Pragati by undertaking field visits.

He instructed the officials concerned to be geared up for taking up works relating to Harita Haaram the next phase of which was expected to start soon and asked them to create awareness among the people about maintaining cleanliness for ensuring public health.