State enhances procurement price for seven minor forest produce

The State government has enhanced the procurement price of seven different kinds of minor forest produce (MFP), the most important of those being ippa or mahua flower (Madhuca indica).

“This is meant to be a relief measure for tribal people during COVID-19 related restrictive period,” observed Sarveshwar Reddy, in-charge general manager of Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC).

The enhanced price is on a par with the minimum support price announced by the Union government. The purchase price of mahua flowers has been increased from ₹17 a kg to ₹30 a kg and that of wild honey has been increased from ₹195 a kg to ₹225 a kg.

The GCC., which is the government agency which purchases MFPs from tribals, will also insist on purchase of quality MFPs so that it does not incur losses at a later stage when it wants to dispose off the produce, according to Mr. Reddy.

Among other notable feature is the permission to procure gum karaya or gum Sterculia after a gap of 4 years at a price of ₹114 a kg., against the earlier ₹108 a kg, accorded to the corporation.

There is less expectation of gum arriving at the GCC purchase centres in former composite Adilabad district what with vanishing of Sterculia trees in these parts.

There is also not much hope of the tribals under the Utnoor Division of GCC selling dried mahua flowers to the corporation as the produce commands double the price in open market.

Mahua picking

“Mahua collection has decreased by about 50% due to unfavourable weather conditions. Moreover, lesser number of tribals collected the produce this season,” pointed out Godam Krishnamurthy giving his reason for tribals not benefitting from the government’s move.

Kodapa Maruthi, a Kolam tribal from the remote Gattepali Kolamguda in Indervelli mandal of Adilabad district said dried up mahua is fetching about ₹60 per kg in nearby Chorgaon village. It is fetching better price in open market apparently because it will be used in manufacture of hooch, a trend which has reappeared during the recent dry lockdown days. The dried up mahua flowers will be sold to petty businessmen and middlemen in August and September when they would have sufficiently decayed to be fit for production of liquor. The liquor which is being made in villages now is from last year’s flowers.