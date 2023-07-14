State effects major reshuffle of IAS officers

July 14, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDEDABAD

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the State Government has transferred and given postings to over two dozen IAS officers.

Senior IAS officer Shashank Goel, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as MCRHRD Institute director general relieving Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka from full additional charge of the post. Another senior officer Shailaja Ramaiyer has been posted as Youth Advancement and Tourism secretary relieving Sandeep Kmar Sultania from full additional charge. She has been placed in full additional charge as SATS managing director and director of Archaeology.

Harichandana Dasari, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as AYUSH director relieving M. Prashanti from full additional charge of the post and Alugu Varshini.V.S has been posted as Handlooms and Textiles director. She will also hold full additional charge as TS Handicrafts Development Corporation managing director relieving Jyoti Buddha Prakash who has been holding the full additional charge of the posts.

State Art Gallery director Korra Lakshmi has been transferred and posted as Sports director and she will also hold full additional charge of the post of State Art Gallery director. K. Hymavathi who is waiting for posting has been posted as AIDS Society director in the existing vacancy and K. Haritha , additional commissioner (ST) Punjagutta division, has been transferred as Finance department joint secretary.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally joint collector K. Swarnalatha has been transferred and asked to report to the General Administration department and K. Nikhila, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as Tourism department director relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania from the full additional charge of the post. M. Satya Sarada Devi, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as Agriculture and Cooperation department deputy secretary and GHMC additional commissioner Priyanka Ala has been transferred and posted as Bhadradri Kothagudem collector relieving Anudeep Durishetty from full additional charge of the post.

Mulugu additional collector (local bodies) Ila Tripathi has been posted as Mulugu District Collector in place of S. Krishna Aditya who is posted as Pollution Control Board member secretary relieving Neetu Kumari Prasad who is holding full additional charge of the post. Siddipet additional collector (local bodies) Muzammil Khan has been transferred as Peddapalli District Collector in place of S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana. On transfer, Ms. Sangeetha Satyanarayana had been posted as TS Foods managing director relieving Christina Z. Chongthu who is holding full additional charge of the post.

Rangareddy additional collector (local bodies) Prateek Jain has been transferred and posted as Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer in place of Gowtham Potru who is posted as SERP chief executive officer. Kamareddy additional collector (local bodies) Venkatesh Dhotre has been transferred and posted as Mahabubnagar additional collector (local bodies) in the existing vacancy and Mahabubabad additional collector (local bodies) Abhilasha Abhinav has been transferred and posted as Khammam additional collector (local bodies) in place of Sneha Shabarish whose service had been placed at the disposal of the Municipal Administration department for posting as GHMC additional commissioner.

Nagarkurnool additional collector M. Manu Chowdary has been transferred and posted as Kamareddy additional collector (local bodies) in place of Mr. Venkatesh Dhotre. He will be replaced by Peddapalli additional collector (local bodies) Kumar Deepak.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally additional collector Divakara T.S has been transferred and posted as Jagityal additional collector (local bodies) in place of Manda Makarandu. Mr. Makarandu has been posted as Nizamabad municipal corporation commissioner. Bhadradri Kothagudem additional collector (local bodies) Anudeep Durishetty has been transferred and posted as Hyderabad district collector relieving Amoy Kumar from the full additional charge of the post. Karimnagar zilla parishad CEO Chekka Priyanka has been transferred and posted as Peddapalli additional collector (local bodies) in place of Mr. Kumar Deepak. Jalda Arunasri who is waiting for posting had been posted as Karimnagar additional collector (local bodies) in place of Garima Agarwal who has been posted as Siddipet additional collector (local bodies) in place of Muzammil Khan.

Nizamabad additional collector Chandrasekhar Badugu has been transferred and posted as Sangareddy additional collector (local bodies) in the existing vacancy. Karimnagar joint collector (trainee) E. Naveen Nicolas has been transferred and posted as secretary of social welfare educational institutions society and and tribal welfare educational institutions society relieving Ronald Ross from the full additional charge of the posts.

Medak additional collector (local bodies) Pratima Singh has been transferred and posted as Rangareddy additional collector (local bodies) in place of Mr. Prateek Jain.

