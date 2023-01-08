State delaying release of matching funds for Centre’s schemes: Kishan Reddy

January 08, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is working for rejuvenation and transformation of towns and cities in Telangana under Smart Cities’ Mission (SCM), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) schemes, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and North Eastern States G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

He explained that ₹392 crore was released for Warangal and Karimnagar cities under SCM, ₹833.26 crore was released to 12 selected towns under AMRUT, ₹2,780 crore to 143 towns under AMRUT 2.0 and ₹3,128.14 crore so far for their rejuvenation and transformation with the cooperation and participation of the State government.

In a statement, the Union Minister said that the Centre had allocated ₹500 crore each to Warangal and Karimnagar and matching funds would be allocated by the TS government too. The Centre would release the next phase of funds when the State government would release funds matching the amounts released by the Centre in the earlier phase and spends at least 75% of the combined releases.

The Centre had so far released ₹196 crore each to Warangal and Karimnagar till the end of 2020-21 from June 2015 when the SCM was launched. However, the State Government had so far released only a total of ₹236 crore, including ₹50 crore to Warangal and ₹186 crore to Karimnagar.

Mr. Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government had been neglecting the timely release of matching funds to the two cities and not cooperating with the Centre in their development. It had also delayed transfer of funds released by the Centre to the municipal corporations concerned.

He said that the Centre was ready to release the next tranche of funds provided the State government release the matching funds to the amounts already released by the Centre and spent the released amounts.

Under AMRUT 2.0, the Centre had selected 143 towns in the State and released ₹833 crore so far to Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Siddipet, Khammam, Warangal and GHMC, out of ₹2,780 crore allotted for development and management of sewerage and supply of safe drinking water, he stated.

As part of PMAY-U, the Centre had so far sanctioned 2,49,465 houses and ₹4,466 crore and released ₹3,128 crore of it. Construction of 2,39,422 houses was started and the State government reports indicate that 2,15,443 of them had been completed. However, there is a gap between reports and ground reality as the State government had linked the scheme with its double bedroom scheme and delaying providing shelter to the poor.