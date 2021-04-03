State crosses 1,000 COVID mark again

HYDERABAD

03 April 2021

1,078 people test positive, six succumb

Telangana crossed the 1,000 COVID-19 cases mark with 1,078 people testing positive on Friday. Over 1,000 cases were last detected on November 18, last year. Along with the cases, the number of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients also crossed 1,000.

Deaths

The number of fatalities due to the virus also shot up. While five persons died on Thursday, the highest on a single day since November 19, 2020, six patients died on Friday. The last time six patients died was 150 days ago, on November 8.

ICU bed occupancy

The number of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients is considered an important parameter to understand the severity of the pandemic. The ICU beds’ occupancy was only around 350-370 from March 1-14, and gradually increased thereafter to 1,081 on Friday.

Over 1,000 ICU beds were last occupied on October fourth week.

Patients with severe COVID symptoms who opted private hospitals are more than the occupancy in government hospitals. Of the 1,081 ICU beds occupied on Friday, 256 were at government hospitals and 825 at private hospitals.

GHMC records 283 cases

The new 1,078 cases include 283 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 113 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 104 from Rangareddy.

While there were 75 cases from Nizamabad, 46 from Sangareddy, 40 each from Nirmal and Jagtial, 33 from Nalgonda, 34 from Karimnagar, 27 from Warangal Urban, and 25 from Adilabad, the lowest of one case is from Mulugu, and two from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

From March 2, 2020, to April 2 this year, 1,03,29,954 samples were examined and 3,10,819 have recovered. Of the total cases, 6,900 were active cases, 3,02,207 have recovered, and 1,712 died.

The active cases have increased from around 1,900-2,000 on a day from February to March 14, to 6,900 on Friday, which is an increase of around 250%.