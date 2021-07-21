Telangana

State COVID tally up by 691 new cases

Telangana recorded 691 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,38,721. As many as 1,14,260 samples were examined, and the results of 594 were awaited.

Of the new cases, the highest of 84 infections were recorded in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, followed by 56 in Khammam, 55 in Karimanagar, 47 in Suryapet, 42 in Pedapalli and 41 in Warangal Urban. Zero infections were recorded in Kamareddy and only one in Medak.

Five more COVID patients succumbed to the infectious disease, pushing up the death toll to 3,771.

The daily caseload in the State has stayed around 700 when over 1.1 lakh samples are tested in a day.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 9,908 active cases.


