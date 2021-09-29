State COVID tally up by 245 cases

HYDERABAD

29 September 2021 21:16 IST

Telangana recorded 245 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 6,65,749 and the death toll to 3,916.

A total of 52,683 samples were put to test, and results of 1,405 were awaited.

The new cases included 73 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 21 from Karimnagar, 16 from Warangal Urban, 15 from Nalgonda, and 14 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in Nirmal, Narayanpet, Medak and Kamareddy.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total cases, 4,620 were active.