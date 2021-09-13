State conveys no objection for transfer of staff willing to go to AP

HYDERABAD

13 September 2021 20:04 IST

The State government has decided to allow transfer of employees who are allotted to Telangana and are willing to go to Andhra Pradesh on a permanent basis.

The government has conveyed its no objection for transfer of such employees to the neighbouring State subject to following specified procedure.

Accordingly, the employee concerned should apply to his/her Head of Department (HoD) for transfer on or before October 15.

The HoD should recommend such applications to the government where no disciplinary action/vigilance matter is pending against the employees. This would be followed by issue of no objection certificate by the secretary of the concerned department to the government of Andhra Pradesh following recommendation of the HoD concerned.

The employee would be relieved after receipt of acceptance/consent from the AP government after entry in the service register.

Once relieved, the transfer would be permanent and the employee would not be taken back under any circumstances. The employee would not be entitled for any TA and DA.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who issued the guidelines, directed the departments of Secretariat and HoDs to scrupulously follow the instructions in this regard.