State continues to see spike in COVID-19 cases

26 March 2021

Over 500 COVID-19 cases recorded first time this year

For the first time this year, the number of COVID–19 cases reported in a day in the State breached the 500 mark on March 25 with as many as 518 cases being recorded. This increases the total number of positive cases in Telangana to 3,05,309.

According to a bulletin released on Friday by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-related deaths on March 25 was three, taking the total number of fatalities in the State to 1,683.

As many as 204 persons recovered, thus increasing the number of recoveries in the 2,99,631. As on March 25, the total number of active cases stands at 3,995, with 1,767 persons in home isolation.

The State tested as many as 57,548 samples, out of which the reports of 894 samples are awaited.

The number of cases recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Limits rose from 75 a week ago to 157 on March 25. As many as 44 cases were recorded in Medchal Malkajgiri district, followed by 38 cases in Rangareddy district.

Vaccinations

As many as 35,733 first doses and 4,057 second doses of the COVID–19 vaccine were administered in the State on March 25.

This brings the total number of first doses administered to 8,54,509 and second doses to 2,30,582.

As many as 20,516 first doses were administered to senior citizens and another 13,178 doses were administered to those with comorbidities between ages 45 and 59 years of age.