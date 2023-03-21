State continues to face tight fiscal situation and depends on financial accommodation instruments 

March 21, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government continues to face tight financial situation going by its dependence on financial accommodation instruments offered by the Reserve Bank of India.

The State availed ₹703.91 crore though special drawing facility for 29 days in January and depended on ways and means advances of ₹1,534.32 crore for 28 days during the same month for meeting its immediate commitments. The State has also utilised the overdraft facility for 16 days and availed of ₹1,077.52 crore in January. From a stage where it was against depending on WMA and other financial accommodation instruments, the State had to regularly depend on them for the last few months indicating the hardships it had been facing for meeting its financial commitments on account of various welfare and developmental schemes.

According to the RBI bulletin, the State’s borrowings till January-end reached ₹25,428 crore against the permitted ₹37,650 crore for the current fiscal. The State subsequently raised open market borrowings of over ₹7,500 crore during the weekly auctions conducted by the RBI in February and March including Rs. 2,500 crore raised on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the State continued to experience higher inflation as compared to several other States in January too. Telangana along with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh registered inflation in excess of eight per cent as compared with Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur which recorded lower inflation of below four per cent.