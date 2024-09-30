GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State Consumer Commission orders ICICI to compensate man for unauthorised credit card transactions, pay punitive damages

Published - September 30, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) ordered ICICI Bank Pvt. Ltd. to pay compensation of ₹50,000 to a businessman for unauthorised transactions on his credit card. The Commission observed that the bank did not file adequate evidence of the complainant having registered with a payment gateway through which these transactions were made.

The Commission was dealing with an appeal filed by Samir Patel, a resident of Trimulgherry.

The complainant stated that he has been an ICICI cardholder since 2013. He reported that five transactions were made fraudulently on his credit card on January 16, 2022, amounting to ₹1.91 lakh. He pointed out that he was in Hyderabad, while these transactions were made in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He immediately sought blocking of the card, and lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime Police of the Central Crime Station. However, the bank charged him for these transactions.

Later, an investigation into the issue ruled in favour of the merchant involved in the disputed transactions.

The complainant stated that he had not received a one-time password (OTP) that is required to make such transactions. Further, contrary to the bank’s claims, he had not linked his card to the Samsung Pay gateway through which the transactions were made.

On their part, the bank contended that the transactions were legitimate and done through Samsung Pay. The bank also stated that that OTPs had been sent to the complainant’s registered mobile number, and asserted the complainant’s negligence in protecting his card details.

Taking the arguments and evidence placed on record, the Commission noted that the bank had failed to file adequate evidence to buttress their claim that the complainant had linked his credit card to Samsung Pay. This was despite information of tokenisation and registration with payment gateways being available with them.

The Commission also stated that the investigation did not establish fraud, but it sought to place the blame on the complainant by stating that he used the payment gateway. The Commission ruled that the complainant was entitled to “zero liability” under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines, given that he had promptly reported the unauthorised transactions.

Apart from ordering compensation of ₹50,000, the Commission directed the bank to pay punitive damages of ₹10,000 to the account of the Consumer Legal Aid, TSCDRC.

