State Consumer Commission dismisses discom’s appeal against businessman

Updated - August 17, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 06:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) dismissed a discom’s appeal against a plastic air-cooler manufacturer, confirming his business as seasonal, and ordered the revision of excessive electricity bills along with compensation for harassment.

The Commission was dealing with a first appeal filed by Senior Accounts Officer Operation Circle, and Chairman and Managing Director of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL). The respondent was Mohd Ismayeel, a businessman, who contended the case through the Consumer Council in Warangal.

Mr. Ismayeel stated that he received bills amounting to ₹7,22,920 and ₹6,71,818 for April and May, 2013, respectively. He had contended that his business was seasonal in nature, and electricity charges for seasonal business should be applied. Despite sending the NPDCL a notice, the bills were not revised.

Meanwhile, the NPDCL stated that Mr. Ismayeel himself had stated that his business was commercial in nature. An Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission list did not classify plastic air-cooler manufacturing as a season business, they maintained. Therefore, exemptions under this could not be extended to the business, they asserted.

The TSCDRC, after taking into consideration the evidence and arguments placed on record, stated that given Mr. Ismayeel’s business ran from March to June, it ought to be considered a seasonal business. The NPDCL had not informed Mr. Ismayeel of power supply restrictions, disconnected power without issuing a notice and continued to charge him. The business owner had also sought that his company be declared a sick unit.

The TSCDRC concurred with the observation of a district forum which observed that imposing penal charges without conducting an assessment was arbitrary and unsustainable. The forum had underscored that the complainant should be given a opportunity to file objections before any charges are imposed.

Upholding the order of the consumer forum, the TGSCRC dismissed the NPDCL’s appeal.

Telangana / Hyderabad / business (general) / consumer issue

