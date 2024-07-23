State consumer commission dismisses Country Vacations appeal

The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TGSCDRC) dismissed an appeal filed by Country Vacations and upheld the order of a district commission that had directed the company to refund ₹1.78 lakh for a membership.

The TGSCDRC was dealing with a case between Country Vacations, which is a division of Country Club (India) Ltd, and Challa Subramanyam.

The company, among several contentions, stated that the district commission had not take into account that after thoroughly going through the membership agreement, the complainant had yet to pay ₹12,000. They also contended that the complainant had voluntarily handed over his credit cards for making the payment.

The complainant argued before the district commission that the company had misled him. They informed him that he had won three prizes and instructed him to collect them at a specific venue. However, before he could claim the prizes, he was required to watch a presentation about various offers and gifts. It was only later that he realised none of the promises made during the presentation were included in the agreement.

Taking the evidence and arguments placed on record, TGSCDRC noted that a printed agreement was handed over for the complainant to sign. Moreover, the company’s counsel submitted that the printed agreement superseded any oral or written remarks made by the company’s agents. The commission averred that this clause was unfair.

The TGSCDRC also stated that the company had lured the complainant with gifts, which led to him purchasing the membership. They then insisted that he pay annual administrative charges irrespective of whether he avails services or not.

Stating that the company had indulged in unfair trade practices, the TGSCDRC upheld the order of the district commission and dismissed the appeal.

