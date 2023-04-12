ADVERTISEMENT

‘State committed to revival of NSF in coop sector’

April 12, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

KTR says nobody coming forward to run NSF the way sugar mills are being run in Maharashtra

The Hindu Bureau

K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the State government is committed to the revival of Nizam’s Sugar Factory (NSF) on the lines of sugar mills that are run in Maharashtra, in the cooperative sector, as announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the floor of the Assembly in the past.

However, nobody was coming forward to run the NSF in cooperative sector even after the government assured to pump in ₹250 crore funds, he said, replying a query during a press conference held here on Tuesday on Vizag Steel Plant. He stated that farmers were running sugar mills in the cooperative system in Maharashtra successfully but such intent was not visible in Telangana.

The Chief Minister had even offered the Chairman’s post to then Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy in case he succeeded in mobilising farmers. The untiring efforts of the State government had helped revive Sirpur Paper Mills but its efforts in case of BILT had failed to bear fruit so far as no investor was coming forward.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the Telangana government was giving priority for protection of public sector undertakings (PSUs) as a policy since all sections would get employment opportunities with the help of rule of reservation in PSUs and backward sections would be denied an opportunity if the PSUs were privatised. It was with that objective the State government had given equipment supply orders to BHEL for Kothagudem and Bhadradri thermal power plants immediately after formation of the State although several private companies were vying for the contract.

The State government had also chosen Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for implementing insurance schemes to farmers (Rythu Bima) and weavers (Nethannaku Bima) in spite of private companies’ efforts to get sizeable business.

Asked about rise of BRS to the national level with name change from TRS, Mr. Rama Rao, who is also the working president of BRS party, shot back: “Why not? When BJP could rise from two seats to 303 seats in Lok Sabha, BRS too can grow from its current strength of 16 in Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) if people shower their blessings”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US