State committed to protect and promote Gorboli language, says Shabbir Ali 

Advisor to the Telangana Government for ST, SC, BC, and Minorities, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, said that the Congress government is committed to taking all necessary measures to protect and promote Gorboli, the language of the Banjara community in Telangana.

Speaking at the National Goar Banjara Sammelan, held on the occasion of the 28th Formation Day celebrations of the Lambada Hakkula Porata Samithi (LHPS) at Ravindra Bharathi here on Monday, Mr. Shabbir Ali emphasized the importance of preserving Banjara culture. He noted that the Banjaras, historically nomadic and without a documented history, have maintained a distinct language, attire, culture, and traditions. However, these traditions are at risk of fading, as Gorboli lacks a written script and has survived solely through oral traditions, which has led to discrimination. Mr. Shabbir Ali stressed the urgency of documenting Banjara history to safeguard their language and cultural heritage.

In response to LHPS president Bellaiah Naik Tejawath’s call for the Telangana Assembly to pass a resolution to include the Banjara language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, Mr. Shabbir Ali assured that he would bring the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He expressed hope that the Assembly would support the resolution, noting that the 8th schedule currently recognizes 22 languages and advocating for Banjara to be the 23rd. Congress MLAs Balu Naik, Ramchander Naik and other leaders spoke at the event.

