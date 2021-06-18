State Cabinet to meet on Saturday

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened an emergency meeting of the State Council of Ministers on Saturday to discuss, among other things, the situation relating to the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

The meeting is expected to discuss the implementation of the lockdown, measures taken to check the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), impact of the lockdown on the economic activities and the vaccination drive to be launched afresh from June 21. The ongoing restrictions will expire on Saturday and the government has to take a decision on the further course of action. The meeting assumes significance amid talk that the government is contemplating announcing further relaxations in the lockdown timings ensuring that normalcy returns. It is reportedly contemplating continuing night curfew and allow movement of people and business operations as usual.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the rainfall situation, agriculture-related activities in the ‘vaanakaalam’ (kharif), lifting of Godavari water and hydel power generation.