State Cabinet meeting on Dec 11

The State Cabinet meeting will be held at Pragathi Bhavan here on December 11.

The Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled at 5 p.m. The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Gajwel constituency and inaugurate the Telangana Forest College and Horticulture University at Mulugu at 11 a.m.

The college has been inspired by the Tamil Nadu Forest College and Research Institute at Mettupaleyam, which trains some 120 students who are selected for the Indian Forest Service from there.

The Telangana Forest College and Research Institute has been set up in 2016. A building complex with a sprawling campus was constructed for the college and it will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the building complex of the Horticulture University on the same day.

Forest Minister A.Indrakaran Reddy, Health Minister Eatela Rajender, Finance Minister T.Harish Rao are expected to participate.