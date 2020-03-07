State Cabinet approves budget proposals

HYDERABAD

07 March 2020 23:06 IST

Harish Rao to present it in Assembly on Sunday

The State Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office on Saturday to approve the budget to be presented by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

Mr. Rao will present the budget to the Assembly at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday while the Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashant Reddy will complete the formalities simultaneously in the Legislative Council.

