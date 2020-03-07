TelanganaHYDERABAD 07 March 2020 23:06 IST
Comments
State Cabinet approves budget proposals
Updated: 07 March 2020 23:06 IST
Harish Rao to present it in Assembly on Sunday
The State Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office on Saturday to approve the budget to be presented by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.
Mr. Rao will present the budget to the Assembly at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday while the Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashant Reddy will complete the formalities simultaneously in the Legislative Council.
More In Telangana
Read more...