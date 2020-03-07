Telangana

State Cabinet approves budget proposals

Harish Rao to present it in Assembly on Sunday

The State Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office on Saturday to approve the budget to be presented by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

Mr. Rao will present the budget to the Assembly at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday while the Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashant Reddy will complete the formalities simultaneously in the Legislative Council.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2020 11:06:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/state-cabinet-approves-budget-proposals/article31011317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY