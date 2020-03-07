State Cabinet approves budget proposals

The State Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office on Saturday to approve the budget to be presented by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.
Mr. Rao will present the budget to the Assembly at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday while the Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashant Reddy will complete the formalities simultaneously in the Legislative Council.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.