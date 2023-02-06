State budget allocates ₹9,599 crore for law and order

February 06, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Finance Minister of Telangana T. Harish Rao said that an amount of ₹ 9,599 crore is proposed for the Home Department, with plans to further strengthen Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates as a part of mega city policing. He also stated that for proper surveillance, 9.8 lakh CC cameras have been installed in the State, which created a record in the country.

“The police force plays a vital role in maintaining peace and upholding law and order in society. Comprehensive development is only possible with the efficient maintenance of law and order. If the State is attracting investments like no other, it is entirely on account of better law and order. In the three commissionerates in the city, 56 law and order, 19 traffic police stations, four traffic ACP police divisions, and two traffic DCP zones have been established.

At the State level, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Cyber Safety Bureau and Command and Control Centre have been established. Telangana police have become a role model for other States. To take up effective measures in the event of any calamity, 18 new fire stations have been established in 2022. All the fire licences are being issued through the web portal,” said the Minister.

Speaking about the rise in Cyber Crimes, the Minister said that it is essential to take a comprehensive and timely approach to combat it. “The Telangana government promotes sustainable efforts in countering cybercrime by supporting national structures and action. The State also hopes to set up a cyber security emergency response team in the process and ramp up its awareness and safe cyber practice programmes among citizens,” he said.

The government of Telangana also established a narcotics bureau in 2016 to enforce the laws related to the possession, sale, and distribution of illegal drugs. The agency works to combat drug trafficking and abuse within the State and conducts investigations and arrests of individuals involved in the illegal drug trade. The Telangana Narcotics Bureau is part of the larger Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India, which is responsible for enforcing drug laws on a national level.

“Pride Place is an initiative of the government of Telangana that was launched on April 12, 2022 that aims to provide safety and security, as well as prevent crimes against transgender and LGBTQIA+ individuals. The initiative seeks to work closely with these communities to build an inclusive society that is safe for all individuals, regardless of their sex, gender, and sexuality,” added the Minister.