State blames Centre for not finalising its Krishna water share

February 12, 2023 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has blamed the Centre for not finalising the State’s share in the Krishna Basin waters even after nearly nine years of State formation, by not referring the matter to a tribunal as required under the provisions of Section 3 of the InterState River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

Replying to the debate on voting of demands for grants pertaining to the Irrigation Department in the Assembly on Saturday, Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao brushed aside the allegations of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and stated that it was on the 42nd day after formation of the State on June 2, 2014, that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had made written plea to the Centre and Prime Minister on July 14, 2014 seeking finalisation of the State’s water share under Section 3 of the ISRWD Act.

However, there was no decision from the Centre on referring the matter to a tribunal within a year after receiving request from a riparian State under the provisions of ISRWD Act and the State was forced to moved the Supreme Court on August 10, 2015. In the second Apex Council meeting held on October 6, 2020 the Ministry of Jal Shakti asked Telangana to withdraw its petition in the Supreme Court for considering its request for referring the matter to a tribunal.

Accordingly, the petition was withdrawn on October 6, 2021 but there was no decision on referring the matter to a tribunal even 16 months after that, Mr. Harish Rao said and made it clear that Telangana would not hesitate to move the Supreme Court again to protect its interests in the river waters.

The Minister accused the Centre of acting with vengeance against Telangana as the delay in finalising its water share in the Krishna Basin was not only delaying the irrigation projects in the Basin but also denying the intended and rightful benefits to the areas within the Basin. He pointed out that the Centre was not giving clearance to Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project by allocating it 90 tmcft water — 45 tmcft in lieu of Godavari water diversion to Krishna Basin by Andhra Pradesh and another 45 tmcft in lieu of savings in the minor irrigation system as per the KWDT-II award.

However, on the grounds of Godavari water diversion to Krishna Basin by AP, another upper riparian State Karnataka was allowed to utilise 35 tmcft water as per the KWDT-II award and it was clear indication of Centre’s discrimination against Telangana.

The Minister also explained that 20 lakh acres ayacut was stabilised with Mission Kakatiya intervention by restoring minor irrigation tanks and another 30.56 lakh acres was stabilised under projects.