State being pushed into a debt trap: CPI

Debt burden has increased to a staggering ₹ 3.24 lakh crore, says Chada Venkat Reddy

Notwithstanding the oft-repeated claims of persons at the helm in the State on ‘Bangaru Telangana’, the State’s debt burden has increased to a staggering ₹ 3.24 lakh crore, alleged CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy.

“Pending bills to the contractors involved in execution of various projects and development works in the State reached a staggering ₹ 40,000 crore,” he said, alleging that the State was on the verge of falling into a debt trap.

Addressing the party’s district conference here on Tuesday, Mr Reddy lambasted the ruling TRS accusing it of solely focussing on winning every election by “hook or crook” without addressing the pressing issues facing farmers, labourers and other toiling masses. He alleged that the BJP-led Central government was playing havoc with lives of people by implementing “discriminatory and divisive” laws.

He called upon the party cadres to gear up for sustained mass movements to fight against the “anti-poor and pro-corporate” policies of both the State and Central governments. Other speakers underscored the need for unified mass struggles to safeguard the interests of working class from the onslaught of “big corporate entities”, backed by capitalist forces.

CPI senior leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao, State assistant secretary K Sambasiva Rao and others spoke.

Elected

Meanwhile, CPI State executive committee member Potu Prasad has been elected as the new district secretary of the party at the concluding session of the district conference. Mr Prasad hails from Rangapuram village of Garidepally mandal in the erstwhile composite Nalgonda district.