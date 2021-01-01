State bandh against CM decision on procurement centres

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party would organise protests in all district headquarters across the State on January 11 against the statement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that procurement centres will be closed in the State.
Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of former minister Ch. Muthyam Reddy at Toguta mandal headquarters along with party working president A Revanth Reddy on Friday, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the agitation would be intensified if the government did not withdraw its decision.
“Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is friendly with BJP while putting up a show of fighting with that party only to fool the public. Party candidate Ch. Srinivas Reddy was defeated in elections with a mischievous campaign. Mr. Srinivas Reddy will win the elections in 2023 and fulfil his father’s dreams,” said Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy.
The TPCC president alleged that the police and officials have been acting at the behest of ruling party and troubling the land oustees. He questioned the whereabouts of recently elected BJP MLA M. Raghunandana Rao who promised to be on the side of the farmers.
Mr. Revanth Reddy questioned whether the BJP was ready to order an inquiry on the corruption that took place in Kaleshwaram project. He suspected a secret agreement between both the parties and promised that the Congress will stand with the public.
