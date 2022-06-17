State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board appointed

Telangana government has appointed State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board for implementation of Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, and Surrogacy Act 2021.

The State Health Minister will be chairperson of the board while secretary to the Health department will be the vice-chairperson. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday.

Three women MLAs were appointed as members. Eminent embryologists, gynecologists, social scientists, civil society representatives working to resolve women and children issues, are members of the board. Also, an ‘Appropriate authority’ for implementation of the acts is also formed.

Meanwhile, the State government has also constituted a State Council for Clinical Establishments with secretary to the State Health department as its chairperson. Also, State Clinical Establishments (Registrations and Regulations) Rules 2011 were issued too on Tuesday.

The council has to compile and update the State register of clinical establishments, hear appeals against the orders of the authority, monitor implementation of provisions of the act and rules in the State, and others. District Registration Authorities too were constituted with Collector of the district concerned as chairperson.