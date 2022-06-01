State announces ₹ 2 crore each to Nikhath, Easha Singh

The State government has announced award of ₹ 2 crore each to Nikhath Zareen and Easha Singh, gold medalists at Women’s World Boxing Championship of International Boxing Association in Turkey and Junior World Cup Championship of International Shooting Sport Federation at Suhl in Germany respectively.

In addition, they will also get house sites of 600 sq yds each at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills. The orders were issued on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions, a CMO release said.

By a separate order, Padmasri awardee Mogilaiah will also be rewarded with ₹ 1 crore. He will also get a house site at B.N. Reddy Nagar Colony. The cash awards will be presented to all three at the State Formation Day celebrations at Public Gardens on Thursday.