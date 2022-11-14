State and Centre forgot Nehru: VH, Ponnala

November 14, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha former member V. Hanumantha Rao and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah came down against both the Centre and State accusing that the governments had forgotten the first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

They offered floral tributes to the first prime minister at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday and later spoke with media persons.

“India stood like this today because of the foundation laid by visionary prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru with implementing Five Year plans, establishing industries and executing irrigation projects. He had travelled on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. Taking inspiration from him, we have to question both governments against the mistakes being committed by them,” said Mr. Lakshmaiah while speaking to reporters.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that governments forgetting Nehru and not releasing any advertisements on this occasion was nothing but trying to reduce his stature and it was not acceptable. “Was it right to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav without the photo of Nehru?” asked Mr. Hanumantha Rao.