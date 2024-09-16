State aims to add 40,000 MW renewable energy by 2035, says Deputy Chief Minister

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that Telangana aims to add 40,000 MW additional energy capacity through renewable sources by 2035.

The State has an estimated solar potential of 26.4 GW with over 300 days sunshine. The wind energy potential of the State is approximately 54 GW at 150 metres as it was one of the top windy States in the country.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka was speaking at the RE-Invest 2024, the investors summit organised in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday. He said the ambitious target to add 40,000 MW renewable energy by 2035 was not just a number, but a call for action. Telangana was accordingly developing a comprehensive renewable energy policy to ensure sustainable, reliable and affordable power to promote RE projects and attracting private investments into the sector.

Key features of this policy included investment incentives like tax benefits and subsidies, single window clearances, transparent resource allocation and procurement guidelines, robust infrastructure plan for transmission and grid connectivity. The State was also promoting partnerships with research institutions and offering incentives to RE manufacturers.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that the country had set an ambitious goal of adding 500 GW of renewable energy capacity. Telangana with its dynamic economy and thriving industries intended to lead this transformation of balancing growing energy needs with a commitment to sustainability.

Telangana’s abundant resources, it’s skilled workforce, pro-business initiatives such as TS-iPASS offered compelling opportunities for companies in renewable energy sector to thrive. He invited all stakeholders, including government representatives, private investors and innovators, to join hands with the State government in this mission. “Let us power the future with renewable energy not just for the good of our State, but for the nation and the planet,” he said.