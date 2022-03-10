State again urges KRMB to restrain AP from expanding HNSS

AP adding new components to draw more water without appraisal by KRMB and approval by the Apex Council

Telangana government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) one more time to restrain Andhra Pradesh from taking up expansion of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) irrigation project based on Krishna waters drawn from Srisailam reservoir and also taking up new lift schemes based on HNSS being taken up in violation of AP Reorganisation Act provisions.

In a letter addressed to Chairman of KRMB - M.P. Singh, Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana C. Muralidhar also requested the former also to stop AP from diverting Krishna water to K.C. Canal through HNSS and from Escape Channel at Banakacherla Cross Regulator immediately as it was being done in contrary to the provisions of bifurcation act.

He stated that HNSS was a surplus water based project and its enhancement and feeding of water to minor irrigation tanks with new lifts was the violation of the APRA and also the existing tribunal award since the project serves areas outside the Krishna Basin. However, in spite of repeated complaints by Telangana to KRMB, AP was going ahead with the expansion of HNSS and also adding new components to draw more water without appraisal by KRMB and approval by the Apex Council.

Mr. Muralidhar pointed out that AP government had issued a tender notice recently, on February 26, for HNSS expansion and taking up new lifts on it to feed 195 minor irrigation tanks through lift and gravity by expanding the main canal by taking up works as phase-two of HNSS project with an estimated cost of ₹737.6 crore.

Reiterating the contention of Telangana, the ENC explained to the KRMB Chairman one more time that AP had been drawing more than 34 tmc ft water from Srisailam reservoir every year in violation of allocations. The 34 tmc ft quantity comprises 15 tmc ft drawn for Chennai drinking water supply scheme during the flood period – July to October, and another 19 tmc ft, also during the flood period to Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC).

He also mentioned that Telangana was also challenging the decision of erstwhile combined AP on reallocation of 19 tmc ft water to SRBC. He also drawn the KRMB Chairman’s attention to the fact that Telangana was pleading before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal (KWDT-II) asking for dependable water to its in-basin surplus-based projects. He also mentioned that KWDT-I had made it clear that in-basin projects be given priority for allocation in all future allocations.