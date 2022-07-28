State adds 836 more COVID cases

HYDERABAD

The State logged 836 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This takes the total number of cases 8,17,367. As many as 765 recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,08,270. The State has 4,986 cases in isolation.

The number of samples tested stood at 38,122, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 3,63,92,848, and 677 reports are awaited.

Hyderabad recorded 443 cases, the highest in Telangana. This was followed by Medchal Malkajgiri district with 55 cases, Rangareddy with 52 cases, Karimnagar with 35 cases.