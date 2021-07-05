State adds 808 cases to COVID tally

HYDERABAD

05 July 2021 19:59 IST

Cases in GHMC area dip below 100 for second time in 4 days

The State logged 808 coronavirus cases and seven fatalities on Monday, taking the total case count to 6,27,498 and the death toll to 3,698. On the day, as many as 1,03,398 samples were tested and results of 729 were awaited.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region continued to lead the daily case count with 82 infections. This is the second time in the last four days that the cases fell to double-digit figures. It was after a period of 104 days that less than 100 cases were detected in GHMC area — 98 on July 3. The next day, however, it went up to 107 before dropping to 82 on Monday.

Remaining of the 808 cases included 62 from Nalgonda, 59 from Khammam, 58 from Karimnagar, 51 from Mancherial and 50 from Peddapalli, which clearly indicates that prevalence of the coronavirus in some rural districts continues to be higher than two other urban districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri, each of which reported 35 cases.

The lowest of two infections were detected in Adilabad, three in Jogulamba Gadwal and Nirmal, and four each from Kamareddy, Narayanpet, and Vikarabad.

Of the total cases, 11,704 were active as on 8 pm of Monday.