State adds 746 new cases to COVID tally

HYDERABAD

19 July 2021 20:26 IST

GHMC region records 71 cases, Khammam logs 61 infections

The State recorded 746 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Monday, taking the infection tally to 6,37,373 and death toll to 3,764. A total of 1,20,165 samples were put to test, and results of 1,370 persons were awaited.

Of the new cases, the highest of 71 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 61 in Khammam, 57 from Karimnagar, 51 from from Pedapalli, 48 from Mancherial, 45 from Nalgonda, and 42 from Warangal Urban. The lowest of one case was from Narayanpet.

These rural districts continue to report a high number of cases compared to the other two urban districts — Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri where 20 and 32 new infections were recorded, respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total cases, 9,836 were active as of Monday evening.