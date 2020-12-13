State adds 573 more COVID cases

HYDERABAD

13 December 2020 23:43 IST

Telangana recorded 573 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 2,77,724. While 47,186 samples were tested, results of 613 were awaited. Four more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 573 cases include 127 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 67 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 58 from Rangareddy.

From March 2 to December 12, a total of 61,28,703 samples were tested and 2,77,724 have tested positive for coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 7,630 were active cases, 2,68,601 have recovered, and 1,493 have died.

